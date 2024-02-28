Resuffle In Police Department

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 27: In a major reshuffle in the police department Nirmal Ghosh, APS (DR- 2016), 2nd-in-Command, 11th APBn., Dergaon, Golaghat is transferred and posted as additional superintendent of Police (HQ), Dibrugarh with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy. James A. Songate, APS (DR-2016), assistant commandant, 1st APBn., Ligiripukhuri, Sivasagar is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Charaideo with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.

Partha Pratim Duwarah, APS (DR-2021), sub-divisional police officer, Parbotjhora, Kokrajhar is transferred and posted as sub-divisional police officer, Lakhipur, Cachar with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy. Dipul Kr Boro, APS (PR-2023), deputy superintendent of police, V&AC, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chandmari, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy. Deputy superintendent of Police, V&AC, Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati is transferred and posted as deputy superintendent of police (security), Charaideo with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.