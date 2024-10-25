STF Assam nab drug peddler at Guwahati Railway Station, seize heroin

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 25: In a swift operation, a team from the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police successfully apprehended a drug peddler at Guwahati Railway Station, seizing a significant quantity of heroin, the police officials informed on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the STF Assam stated, “Operation update- Acting on a source information, a team of STF led by Insp.”

Acting on precise intelligence, the STF team, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, conducted the raid under the jurisdiction of Panbazar Police Station.

As per reports, the raid resulted in the seizure of 30 vials containing heroin, weighing approximately 40.94 grams.

Along with the drugs, the team also recovered cash and other incriminating articles from the possession of the individual.

“Kapil Pathak conducted a raid at Guwahati Railway Station under Panbazar PS jurisdiction and apprehended a person along with 30 nos. of vials containing heroin weighing 40.94 grams; Cash and other articles”, the STF Assam added.