Veteran thief arrested in Guwahati; stolen items, cash recovered

HT Digital
GUWAHATI, Sept 18: In a significant breakthrough, the Guwahati Police arrested a veteran thief from Barpeta during a late-night operation, the city police officials informed on Wednesday.
As per reports, the arrest was made by an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station, leading to the recovery of multiple stolen items.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Guwahati Police stated, “An EGPD team from Basistha PS arrested one veteran thief – Pupul Ali (29) of Barpeta last night. Following suspected stolen items have been seized from his possession.”
During the raid, the police seized a range of valuable items from his possession, including: 1 motorcycle (registration number AS01 ES 0284), 1 Vivo mobile handset, 2 gold Mangalsutras, 6 gold bangles, 3 silver anklets, 2 gold earrings as well as Rs 1,50,000 in cash.
Further investigation into the case is underway and legal proceedings have been initiated.
