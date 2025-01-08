16 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
type here...

Assam earns 4th spot in New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2025”

Nestled between Myanmar and Bangladesh, Assam has long been a hidden gem, offering travelers unspoiled landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and unique experiences.

InternationalAssamNational
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: In a significant achievement, Assam has secured the fourth position on The New York Times’ list of “52 Places to Go in 2025,” marking a new chapter in the northeastern state’s journey as a global travel destination, as reported in a news bulletin.

- Advertisement -

Nestled between Myanmar and Bangladesh, Assam has long been a hidden gem, offering travelers unspoiled landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and unique experiences.

Related Posts:

Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
View all stories

Highlighting the state’s allure, The New York Times described Assam as “a gateway to Northeast India—a remote, culturally distinct, and comparatively crowd-free region.”

The listing also highlights Assam’s growing prominence, bolstered by infrastructural improvements and cultural milestones.

A pivotal moment in Assam’s tourism trajectory came in 2024 when the Charaideo Moidams, ancient burial mounds from the Ahom dynasty (13th–19th centuries), were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

- Advertisement -

These “Pyramids of Assam” offer a unique glimpse into the region’s royal history and spiritual heritage, further elevating Assam’s global cultural profile.

Additionally, in 2023-24, Assam attracted over 70 lakh domestic and 26,129 international tourists.

Key attractions such as the UNESCO-listed Kaziranga National Park, home to the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, and the state’s iconic tea gardens, renowned for producing some of the finest tea globally, continue to captivate visitors.

Meanwhile, infrastructure upgrades have played a vital role in this transformation.

- Advertisement -

Road developments have also improved access to remote destinations, while Guwahati’s ongoing airport expansion, set to be completed in 2025, promises to quadruple capacity, enhancing both regional and international connectivity.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM opposes AI voice translations, seeks centre’s intervention

The Hills Times -
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India