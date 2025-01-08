Assam earns 4th spot in New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2025”

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: In a significant achievement, Assam has secured the fourth position on The New York Times’ list of “52 Places to Go in 2025,” marking a new chapter in the northeastern state’s journey as a global travel destination, as reported in a news bulletin.

- Advertisement -

Nestled between Myanmar and Bangladesh, Assam has long been a hidden gem, offering travelers unspoiled landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and unique experiences.

Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India View all stories

Highlighting the state’s allure, The New York Times described Assam as “a gateway to Northeast India—a remote, culturally distinct, and comparatively crowd-free region.”

The listing also highlights Assam’s growing prominence, bolstered by infrastructural improvements and cultural milestones.

A pivotal moment in Assam’s tourism trajectory came in 2024 when the Charaideo Moidams, ancient burial mounds from the Ahom dynasty (13th–19th centuries), were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

- Advertisement -

These “Pyramids of Assam” offer a unique glimpse into the region’s royal history and spiritual heritage, further elevating Assam’s global cultural profile.

Additionally, in 2023-24, Assam attracted over 70 lakh domestic and 26,129 international tourists.

Key attractions such as the UNESCO-listed Kaziranga National Park, home to the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, and the state’s iconic tea gardens, renowned for producing some of the finest tea globally, continue to captivate visitors.

Meanwhile, infrastructure upgrades have played a vital role in this transformation.

- Advertisement -

Road developments have also improved access to remote destinations, while Guwahati’s ongoing airport expansion, set to be completed in 2025, promises to quadruple capacity, enhancing both regional and international connectivity.