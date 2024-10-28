26 C
Norwegian Diplomat lauds Arunachal’s Nyubu Gurukul’s tradition-modern merge

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 28: In a remarkable endorsement of cultural preservation, Norwegian diplomat and former Minister of Climate and Environment Erik Solheim praised the Nyubu Nyugam Yerko Gurukul in Rang Village, East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh, for its unique model of education that combines traditional Vedic learning with contemporary academics, a press release said on Monday.

Solheim shared on the micro-blogging site X, “Look at this. These are Arunachal Pradesh traditional gurukul boys who learn their Vedas orally handed down for generations in new patashalas started by traditional communities, where they have contemporary schooling also.”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu echoed Solheim’s appreciation, highlighting the Gurukul’s efforts to protect local culture and language.

He responded, “In the wave of modernisation, tradition and culture are eroding and disappearing. Amidst this, Nyubu Nyugam Yerko Gurukul in Rang Village, East Kameng, is offering contemporary education for free while keeping the Nyishi language and culture alive. Great work, deserves praise. Kudos!”

The Nyubu Nyugam Yerko Gurukul, which provides free education, has emphasized preserving the Nyishi language and cultural practices alongside modern subjects.

Meanwhile, the institution has exemplified a community-driven effort to bridge traditional values with modern learning, drawing international attention as a model of how heritage can thrive in an evolving world.

