Pakistan: 23 killed after deadly militant assault at police station

International
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Islamabad, Dec 12: Armed militants attacked a military outpost in Pakistan’s northwestern region, resulting in the deaths of 23 individuals due to gunfire and suicide bombings.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in Daraban, a town 60km from Dera Ismail Khan city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attackers reportedly drove an explosive-filled vehicle into the police station’s main entrance before executing a suicide bombing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported the collapse of the building, causing multiple casualties. Six attackers were involved in the assault. The attack injured 34 people, who were taken to a military hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

The ISPR is conducting sanitization operations to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area. Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), a recently emerged Pakistani organization, claimed responsibility for the attack, alleging that its fighters were involved.

The TJP alleges connections to the banned Pakistani Taliban, known as TTP. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed increased violence, including several deadly attacks. In January, over 100 individuals died in a suicide bombing at a Peshawar mosque.

