24 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 21, 2024
type here...

AAP names candidates for Punjab bypolls

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

CHANDIGARH, Oct 20: The AAP on Sunday released a list of candidates for the November 13 bypolls to four assembly seats in Punjab.

The party shared the list on X.

- Advertisement -

The bypolls to the four assembly seats were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The AAP has fielded Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, who joined the party after quitting the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in August, from Gidderbaha.

Once considered close to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, Dhillon (57) had unsuccessfully contested elections from Gidderbaha seat on the party’s tickets in 2017 and 2022 and served as chairman of Muktsar district planning board.

Gidderbaha seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ludhiana early this year.

- Advertisement -

The AAP has named Ishank Chabbewal, a doctor and the son of AAP Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, as its candidate from Chabbewal (SC) segment.

The Chabbewal bypoll was necessitated after Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who was a Congress MLA but later joined the AAP, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur.

Harinder Singh Dhaliwal is the party candidate from Barnala seat.

Dhaliwal, 35, is a close friend of Sangrur MP and former Barnala MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and has been associated with the AAP since 2012.

- Advertisement -

Barnala assembly seat fell vacant after Hayer was elected to the Lok Sabha. Hayer had won the seat in 2017 and 2022.

AAP in-charge of Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency Gurdeep Singh Randhawa is the party’s pick for the seat.

Randhawa had contested the 2022 polls from Dera Baba Nanak but was defeated by the Congress’ Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Dera Baba Nanak seat fell vacant after Randhawa was elected to the Lok Sabha from Gurdaspur.

The counting of votes for the bypolls will be done on November 23. (PTI)

5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP slams AAP govt over ‘poor’ living conditions in Delhi’s slum...

The Hills Times -
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India 10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers 8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India