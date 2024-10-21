24 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 21, 2024
type here...

Kalpana Soren ‘dares’ BJP to support Sarna code, 27 pc quota for OBCs

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DHANBAD, Oct 20: Claiming that the people of Jharkhand have realised the BJP has hurt their dignity, JMM MLA Kalpana Soren on Sunday “dared” the state’s opposition party to lend support to the demands of the Sarna religious code, and 27 per cent reservation for OBCs.

Addressing an election rally in Tundi in Dhanbad district, she said the people of Jharkhand will no longer fall for the “false promises” of the BJP.

- Advertisement -

“If the BJP has the guts, it should stand for tribal rights such as the Sarna religious code, and recruitment policy, and 27 per cent reservation for OBCs,” said Soren.

“BJP’s attempt to mislead will cost it heavily as the people of Jharkhand have woken up and realised that the party has snatched their rights and hurt their dignity,” she added.

Asserting that her husband, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, was fighting tirelessly for the rights of tribals, OBCs and women, she also questioned the BJP about the state’s coal royalty dues of Rs 1.36 lakh crore from the Centre.

Soren asserted that if it returns to power, the JMM would “take” the money from the Centre.

- Advertisement -

She listed the social welfare schemes announced by the JMM-led government and said Hemant Soren was the first chief minister of the state who thought about women’s empowerment.

Polling in the state will be held on November 13 and November 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23. (PTI)

- Advertisement -
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India
10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP slams AAP govt over ‘poor’ living conditions in Delhi’s slum...

The Hills Times -
5 South Indian Rice Batter Delights Top 10 Must-Try Jungle Safaris In India 10 Best Places To Visit In India This October For Nature Lovers 8 Must-Try South Indian Fish Delicacies 10 Unexpected Hill Stations In India