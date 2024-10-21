Congress, SP followed policy of appeasement, overlooked Varanasi: Modi

VARANASI (UP), Oct 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of practising nepotism and the policy of appeasement, to the extent that they overlooked Varanasi’s development.

The PM, who kickstarted developmental projects worth over Rs 6,700 crore in his parliamentary constituency, also said that till 10 years ago scams worth billions used to be in the headlines, “but it is no longer the case.”

“What was the mentality due to which Kashi was deprived of development? Remember the situation 10 years ago, Varanasi had to yearn for development,” he said.

“Why did those who ruled the government for a long time in Uttar Pradesh and for decades in Delhi take no care for Varanasi? The answer is – nepotism and politics of appeasement.

“Be it the Samajwadi Party or the Congress, the development of Varanasi was neither their priority nor will it be in future. The BJP government runs on the ideology of ‘sabka vikas’,” the PM said.

“Today, in just 125 days, the start of work worth over Rs 15 lakh crore is being discussed in every household,” he added.

Modi said his government has two major goals – to increase the convenience of the people and to give people jobs.

“Today, new highways are being built in the country, railway tracks are being laid on new routes, and new airports are being built. This is not just a work of stone and iron, but it is increasing the convenience of the people and creating jobs for the youth,” he said.

Modi on Sunday announced or inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 6,700 crore here from Sports Complex, Sigra.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated RJ Sankara eye hospital being run by the Kanchi Math.

The hospital will benefit people of 20 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh as well as those living in the border areas of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, according to people associated with the Kanchi Math.

Among the projects, 16 development projects worth over Rs 3,200 crore are in Varanasi.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for the extension of the runway, construction of a new terminal building and allied work to be done at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi at a cost of approximately Rs 2,870 crore. (PTI)