Adipurush: All India Cine Workers Association Urges Action Against Movie Makers

Mumbai, June 24: The All India Cine Workers Association has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Mumbai Police, demanding the registration of a case against the producer, director, and writer of the movie Adipurush. The letter, dated June 24, 2023, highlights concerns regarding the portrayal of Hindu deities and characters in the film, alleging that it has hurt religious sentiments.

The association expresses its dismay over the release of the movie Adipurush on June 16, 2023, in theaters across the country. They claim that the movie has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus who hold deep reverence for Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Hanuman.

- Advertisement -

According to the letter, the producers, T-Series, writer Manoj Muntasir, and director Om Raut, have allegedly distorted the dialogues, costumes, and storyline of the Ramayan, which is considered unacceptable by the followers of Hinduism. The association argues that the portrayal of these revered characters in a derogatory manner is an insult to the beliefs and faith of millions of Hindus.

Letter from All India Cine Workers Association against Adipurush

The All India Cine Workers Association requests the Union Home Minister and the Mumbai Police to take swift action by registering a case against the producers, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, and others involved in the making of Adipurush. They also urge action against the director, Om Raut, and the writer, Manoj Muntasir Shukla, for allegedly distorting the sacred story and characters of the Ramayan.

The association emphasizes the need to preserve the integrity of religious sentiments and ensure that movies do not propagate misleading or derogatory portrayals of Hindu deities. They call for prompt attention to their concerns and the upholding of cultural and religious sensitivities of the Indian population.

The response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Mumbai Police regarding the demands made in the letter remains awaited. The case, if registered, will shed light on the extent of artistic freedom and the responsibility of filmmakers when dealing with religious and mythological subjects.

- Advertisement -

The controversy surrounding Adipurush highlights the challenges faced by the film industry in striking a balance between creative expression and respecting religious beliefs. It remains to be seen how the authorities will address the concerns raised by the All India Cine Workers Association and ensure a fair and impartial resolution.