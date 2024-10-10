Assam CM pays heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, hails his legacy in Assam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 10: In a heartfelt post on the micro-blogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed profound sorrow over the passing of industrialist Ratan Tata, highlighting his legacy of compassion and commitment to the growth of India, the Chief Minister’s Office said on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Sarma described Tata as one of Assam’s most significant well-wishers, emphasizing the impact he made on the state through his philanthropic efforts and business initiatives.

“Shri Ratan Tata Ji’s legacy is one of compassion, statesmanship, and unshakeable conviction in the India growth story,” Sarma wrote.

Shri Ratan Tata Ji’s legacy is one of compassion, statesmanship and unshakeable conviction in the India growth story. His life is defined by building enterprise and giving back to society. In his demise, people of Assam have lost one of its biggest well wishers.



Shri Tata, a… pic.twitter.com/yRFofyP02i — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2024

He also acknowledged Tata’s special place in the hearts of Assam’s residents, noting that his contributions have left an indelible mark on the state’s development.

Tata, a recipient of Assam’s highest civilian award, was particularly passionate about enhancing healthcare in the region.

- Advertisement -

Under his guidance, the Assam Cancer Care Foundation was established, marking a significant step forward in cancer treatment and awareness in the state.

Sarma further highlighted Tata’s pivotal role in setting up Tata’s Semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, which has opened numerous employment opportunities for the local youth, reinforcing Assam’s potential as an industrial hub.

Meanwhile, reflecting on their personal interactions, Sarma recalled his recent visit to Tata in Mumbai, where he expressed gratitude for the Semiconductor project and Tata’s faith in Assam’s capabilities.

“My every interaction with him left me wiser,” Sarma shared, underscoring Tata’s humility and simplicity, which left a lasting impression on him.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister lamented the void left by Tata’s passing, stating that it cannot be filled. “His death leaves a huge void which cannot be filled,” he remarked, extending his thoughts and prayers to the Tata family and the nation mourning the loss of an inspirational leader.

Sarma concluded his tribute with a solemn “Om Shanti,” reflecting the deep respect and admiration felt across Assam for Ratan Tata’s enduring legacy.