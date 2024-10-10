28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 10, 2024
type here...

Assam CM pays heartfelt tribute to Ratan Tata, hails his legacy in Assam

Sarma described Tata as one of Assam’s most significant well-wishers, emphasizing the impact he made on the state through his philanthropic efforts and business initiatives.

NationalAssam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 10: In a heartfelt post on the micro-blogging site X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed profound sorrow over the passing of industrialist Ratan Tata, highlighting his legacy of compassion and commitment to the growth of India, the Chief Minister’s Office said on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Sarma described Tata as one of Assam’s most significant well-wishers, emphasizing the impact he made on the state through his philanthropic efforts and business initiatives.

“Shri Ratan Tata Ji’s legacy is one of compassion, statesmanship, and unshakeable conviction in the India growth story,” Sarma wrote.

He also acknowledged Tata’s special place in the hearts of Assam’s residents, noting that his contributions have left an indelible mark on the state’s development.

Tata, a recipient of Assam’s highest civilian award, was particularly passionate about enhancing healthcare in the region.

- Advertisement -

Under his guidance, the Assam Cancer Care Foundation was established, marking a significant step forward in cancer treatment and awareness in the state.

Sarma further highlighted Tata’s pivotal role in setting up Tata’s Semiconductor facility in Jagiroad, which has opened numerous employment opportunities for the local youth, reinforcing Assam’s potential as an industrial hub.

Meanwhile, reflecting on their personal interactions, Sarma recalled his recent visit to Tata in Mumbai, where he expressed gratitude for the Semiconductor project and Tata’s faith in Assam’s capabilities.

“My every interaction with him left me wiser,” Sarma shared, underscoring Tata’s humility and simplicity, which left a lasting impression on him.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister lamented the void left by Tata’s passing, stating that it cannot be filled. “His death leaves a huge void which cannot be filled,” he remarked, extending his thoughts and prayers to the Tata family and the nation mourning the loss of an inspirational leader.

Sarma concluded his tribute with a solemn “Om Shanti,” reflecting the deep respect and admiration felt across Assam for Ratan Tata’s enduring legacy.

Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam makes strides towards sustainable cities, fulfills SDG Goal 11: CM

The Hills Times -
Quick South Indian Recipes To Make For A Hearty Lunch 7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night South Indian Holiday Ideas For October 8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October