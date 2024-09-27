Assam CM seeks Gadkari’s intervention as Jorhat-Majuli bridge work stalls

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 27: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has raised concerns over the halt in construction work on the crucial Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra River, urging the immediate intervention of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, a press release said on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The project, of immense significance for Majuli and its connectivity with the rest of Assam, has been stalled since September 5, 2024, posing a risk of missing its targeted completion date of December 2025.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister stated, “We have noticed that work on the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra has come to a standstill since September 5.”

We have noticed that work on the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra has come to a standstill since September 5. I have written to Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji requesting his immediate intervention to ensure that we don’t miss the Dec 2025 completion date. pic.twitter.com/jka5UBLtxk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 27, 2024

In a formal letter addressed to Gadkari, CM Sarma highlighted that the delay in construction, undertaken by the UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, has serious implications for the progress of the project.

“Given that the dry season has commenced, this period is crucial for ensuring steady progress, and any delay at this stage could result in a substantial loss of working days and critical time, leading to cost and time overruns,” the Chief Minister emphasized in his letter.

- Advertisement -

As per reports, the contractor, UP State Bridge Corporation Limited, has vacated the construction site, halting further work.

The Chief Minister termed this situation as “extremely unfortunate” and expressed concerns over how further delays could jeopardize the timely completion of this vital infrastructure project, which is essential for the connectivity and economic development of Majuli and the entire region.

Sarma further urged the Union Minister to take corrective measures swiftly, including initiating the re-tendering process if necessary, to ensure that the work resumes without compromising the project’s completion timeline.

“I sincerely hope that with your support, the project can be brought back on track and completed as per the scheduled timeline, ensuring that Assam’s development trajectory remains unhindered,” CM Sarma added.