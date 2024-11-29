Assam tourism receives nearly Rs 200 cr: CM expresses gratitude to PM Modi

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving nearly Rs 200 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme to develop the tourism potential in the state, a press release said on Friday.

The two of Assam’s iconic tourist destinations selected are Rang Ghar in Sivasagar and the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for approving close to ₹200 cr to develop Assam’s two iconic tourist sites- Rang Ghar and State Zoo under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment.”

The Rs 200 crore allocation includes Rs 97.12 crore for the development of the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati and Rs 94.76 crore for the beautification of Rang Ghar in Sivasagar.

The projects are aimed at bringing the tourist destinations up to global standards.

Meanwhile, this significant investment is expected to provide a big boost to the tourism sector in Assam, with plans for infrastructure improvements, modern amenities, and enhanced visitor experiences at both locations.

Additionally, the development is set to elevate Assam’s profile as a prominent tourist hub in India, attracting visitors from around the world while preserving the state’s rich cultural and natural heritage.