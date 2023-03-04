Bill Gates Commends Modi Government While Reviewing India’s Innovation And Progress In Various Facets

NEW DELHI, March 4: Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Friday had a meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the innovative work India has been performing in the fields of health, climate change, and other significant areas.

According to the official blog of Microsoft co-founder Gates Notes, Gates said to PM Modi that in the course of the G20 Presidency, India has got an opportunity to benefit the world with the innovations developed in the country and help other countries adopt them.

Bill Gates tweeted that his conversation with the Prime Minister has made him more optimistic than ever about the progress that India is witnessing in the areas such as health, development, and climate.

Speaking about the pandemic, Gates, in his official blog, stated that he has been in touch with PM Modi for developing Covid-19 vaccines as India has the potential to manufacture innumerable safe, effective, and affordable vaccines, some of which have been also supported by the Gates Foundation.

Praising the work done by India under the leadership of PM Modi, Gates said that during the pandemic India was able to send emergency digital payments to 300 million people, inclusive of 200 million women by highlighting the ‘Gati Shakti’ program which helped governments work better.

Gates further applauded PM Modi’s consistent efforts to eliminate deadly and weakening diseases like tuberculosis, visceral leishmaniasis, and lymphatic filariasis as well as India’s initiative to promote universal foundational literacy and numeracy across the nation.

Gates brought up the success of ‘Mission Innovation’ launched in 2015 where India is the key partner and implements to accelerate clean energy technology work and also touched upon the Indian Government’s endeavors to help farmers adapt to climate change including plantations of varieties that bear droughts.