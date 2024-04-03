Boxer Vijender Singh jumps ships, joins BJP

HT Digital,

New Delhi, April 3: Just a day prior to joining the BJP, Vijender Singh, India’s first Olympic medallist in boxing, had reposted a tweet of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the boxer deleted his recent retweets post joining the new party. In an unexpected move before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Vijender Singh joined the BJP on Wednesday in New Delhi, with the party’s National General Secretary Vinod Tawde present.

On March 31, Singh reposted Rahul Gandhi’s tweet accusing PM Modi of intending to alter the Constitution by winning Lok Sabha polls through ‘match-fixing’. After leaving Congress, Vijender Singh stated, ‘I have joined the BJP in the nation’s interest and to serve the people. I aspire to assist as many people as I can’. In response to recent wrestlers’ protest against the BJP, he said, ‘I will continue to distinguish wrong from right and will work towards bolstering athletes’.

Singh entered politics in April 2019 by joining Congress. He ran in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi but was defeated by BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri, who also won against Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Raghav Chadha.