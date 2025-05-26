CBSE Sugar Boards to help students, parents make informed choices on sugar intake: Experts

NEW DELHI, May 25: With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) directing schools to set up dedicated ‘Sugar Boards’ to underline the importance of limiting sugar consumption, experts feel the move will encourage both students and parents to make informed choices on sugar intake.

The initiative targets a growing public health concern: the silent but significant rise in childhood obesity, Type-2 diabetes, and metabolic disorders.

- Advertisement -

As part of the move, which has stirred up enthusiasm among health experts, educators and nutritionists, schools across India have been directed to prominently display sugar awareness boards on their campuses to encourage both students and parents to recognise the “hidden” sugars in their daily diets.

Dr R Goswami, professor of endocrinology at AIIMS Delhi, called the move a good initiative.

“Carbohydrates, especially those with excess of free sugar such as cold drinks and maida-rich food, are relatively cheaper sources of energy and calories when compared to protein-rich foods.

“So, one gets more quantity of carbohydrate-rich food as compared to protein-rich food in the same amount of money spent,” Goswami said.

- Advertisement -

“As a result, when a person starts consuming more of such carbohydrate-rich food, coupled with lack of exercise, obesity develops. However, there is no data that show taking sweets in moderation when the Body Mass Index (BMI) is maintained leads to diabetes. So one can take sweets, but in moderation.

“Excess sugar consumption leads to childhood obesity, which can lead to Type 2 diabetes at a later stage. Children should also avoid refined carbohydrates such as maida, which increases calorie intake and can later lead to obesity. Taking sugar in limitation is very important as it directly affects the BMI.”

With over 250 million school-aged children in India, the potential impact of this initiative can be significant.

According to data, Indian children consume far above the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended limit of 5 per cent of daily calories from added sugars — ?a trend that is deeply concerning to health professionals.

- Advertisement -

Dr Ritika Samaddar, regional head of dietetics at Max Healthcare, Delhi, said, “It’s a great initiative by the CBSE to establish Sugar Boards and educate students about the informed choices on sugar intake and the hidden sources of it.

“Excess sugar and sweetened beverage intake is just empty calories and in children, it poses a significant public health concern. Increased intake can cause obesity, metabolic syndrome, dental cavities, behaviour and cognitive effects.

“The WHO recommends children should consume less than 10 per cent of daily calories from added sugars’ — ideally under 5 per cent for added health benefits.”

The Sugar Board initiative is not just about cutting back on sweets, ?it’s about raising awareness on the hidden sugars lurking in processed foods, flavoured yogurts, packaged juices, and in the even so-called “healthy” breakfast cereals.

The sugar boards will serve as real-time nutrition educators, displaying sugar content in common snacks, drinks, and meals consumed by children on a daily basis, Samaddar said.

Isha Vashisht, a wellness expert and founder of the Forever Healthy India campaign, praised the CBSE’s vision, calling it a “national movement in the making”.

“As a nutritionist dedicated to preventive healthcare and addressing the root causes of lifestyle diseases, I strongly endorse CBSE’s visionary move to introduce sugar boards in schools.

“This initiative is both timely and essential in combating the alarming rise in childhood obesity, early-onset of Type 2 diabetes, and metabolic disorders,” Vashisht said.

Data reveals that children aged 4-?10 consume about 13 per cent and those aged 11-?18 nearly 15 per cent of their daily calories from added sugars — ?nearly three times the WHO’s recommended limit of 5 per cent.

The initiative marks more than just a symbolic gesture, it signifies the integration of health literacy into school culture, Vashisht said.

The boards are expected to include simple infographics, comparison charts, and weekly updates that show how sugar is hiding in foods kids regularly consume.

Workshops and interactive activities will reinforce these lessons, making them both fun and memorable.With over 27,000 CBSE-affiliated schools across India, the move has the power to shift the dietary habits of millions of children and families, Vashisht said. (PTI)