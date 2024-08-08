27 C
Central Govt instructs Assam to tighten Indo-Bangladesh border security

The Chief Minister informed that the initiative aims to deter any unauthorized access to the nation, thereby strengthening the government's dedication to upholding rigorous border security.

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Government of India has instructed the State Government to guarantee the comprehensive security of the Indo-Bangladesh border, a press release said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister informed that the initiative aims to deter any unauthorized access to the nation, thereby strengthening the government’s dedication to upholding rigorous border security.

“The Assam government is maintaining strict vigil in the border area, and as of now, no one has entered our country except those who have valid passports and visas and are genuine and bona fide citizens of this country,” stated CM Sarma.

The Chief Minister expressed his hope that the Government of India will take all necessary actions.

He further conveyed his assurance that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already implementing measures to guarantee the safety and security of the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, and Christian communities in Bangladesh.

“I do hope that the Government of India will do everything possible, and I am sure that the Prime Minister is already taking steps to ensure the safety and security of the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, and Christian people in Bangladesh,” Sarma added.

