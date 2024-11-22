21 C
Centre to establish 1,000 Panchayat offices in Arunachal borders

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: In a major move to enhance border security and empower local communities in Arunachal Pradesh, the Central Government has announced plans to establish over 1,000 panchayat office complexes near the state’s border areas, a news bulletin said on Friday.

The development has come amid growing concerns over frequent incursions by Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Responding to the announcement, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the initiative, calling it a hallmark of visionary leadership.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform X, CM Khandu wrote, “This is the vision of a true leader for a #ViksitBharat2047.”

Highlighting the broader efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Khandu added, “Thousands of kilometres of National Highways and border roads are being constructed in Arunachal, paving the way for enhanced connectivity and security.”

Meanwhile, the initiative will address both strategic and developmental needs.

The establishment of panchayat complexes is expected to facilitate better governance, create opportunities for economic upliftment, and provide essential support to local populations living near the border.

“Moreover, by strengthening infrastructure for grassroots decision-makers, this initiative not only ensures the safety of our borders but also empowers local communities, driving economic growth and prosperity”, Khandu further stated.

