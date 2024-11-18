Chief Secy visits Assam Pavilion at IITF 2024, highlights vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 18: The Assam Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, received Ravi Kota, Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, toured the exhibits showcasing the state’s innovation and vision for the future, a press release said on Monday.

Kota was warmly welcomed by Pavilion Director Shri Debajit Phukan and Shri Tarun Kumar Kataki, Additional Director, Industries & Commerce Department.

During his visit, he interacted with representatives from 37 MSME units and officials from seven government departments, including AIDC, Directorate of Tea, GTAC, AGMC, NEDFi, DIPR, and the Tourism Department.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, Kota stated, "Interacted with representatives from 37 MSME units and seven government departments, including AIDC, Directorate of Tea, GTAC, AGMC, NEDFi, DIPR, and the Tourism Department, and received positive feedback on their experiences and sales."

Visited the Assam Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair 2024, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where I was warmly received by Pavilion Director Shri Debajit Phukan and Shri Tarun Kumar Kataki, Additional Director, Industries & Commerce Department.



pic.twitter.com/gSDBJwRmND — Chief Secretary, Assam (@CSAssam_) November 18, 2024

He also praised their efforts and noted the positive feedback received about their experiences and sales at the trade fair.

Additionally, the Assam Pavilion’s thematic displays were crafted around the Viksit Bharat@2047 theme, which envisions a developed India.

Meanwhile, the key highlights included an Agarwood perfume stall, a model of India’s first green Secretariat, and a spiral atrium that showcased the state’s ambitious social welfare schemes.

A replica of the Rafale jet also emphasized Assam’s aspirations to become a hub for defense and aviation industries.

Visitors were drawn to the Assam Cancer Care model, an immersive Virtual Reality tour of the state’s natural beauty and cultural heritage, and the “Dream Tree,” symbolizing the collective aspirations for a prosperous and developed Assam.

Kota further lauded the pavilion team for their outstanding efforts in presenting Assam’s potential on such a prestigious platform and wished them success in promoting the state’s innovative initiatives and economic growth.