‘Assam Day’ Celebrated At IITF In New Delhi

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: ‘Assam Day’ was celebrated at the ongoing 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF), 2023 at the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Wednesday. State minister for industries and commerce, public enterprises and cultural affairs, Bimal Borah was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Bimal Borah said, “Assam has seen a remarkable surge in development under the leadership of chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. Our state has attracted investments to the tune of Rs.11,000 crore.”

The minister also lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past nine years in different sectors catapulting the country into an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vikshit Bharat in the world realm.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Start-up India, Digitization India, Make in India, Skill India, Khelo India and other initiatives such as Swacch Bharat and PM’s Vishwakarma have taken the country to great heights and global standing among the comity of nations. We need leaders of Modi’s stature to take ‘New India’ comprising more than 65 per cent of youth population under the age of 35 to greater heights,” said Borah.

The minister has taken much effort to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state and highlight its strengths in different sectors be it industry and tourism in the fair.

Accompanied by secretary of the state industries and commerce department, Lakshmanan S and other officials, the minister went round the various stalls in the Assam Pavilion and interacted with the officials and employees of government departments and PSUs. As many as five government departments and PSUs, including DIPR, Tourism, NEDFi, AIDC Ltd., AGMC, 32 MSME units and two start-ups are participating in the fair.

The DIPR stall showcasing the state, including tourism has drawn much appreciation from the visitors and officials visiting the Assam Pavilion.

“We are elated that all the hard work put in by secretary of the information and public relations department, Arundhati Chakraborty and director of the department, Manabendra Dev Ray have enabled us to earn encomiums from visitors and officials alike,” said an elated Indrani Deka, art adviser and branch officer of the exhibition.

Cultural troupes also staged various traditional dance forms like Satriya dance, Jhumur dance, Hajong and Bihu dance showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diversity of Assam on the occasion. Well known artistes Bhrigu Kashyap and Ridip Rankit regaled the audience with their renditions at Amphitheatre 1 at Pragati Maidan.

The Assam Pavilion was inaugurated by additional chief secretary of the industries and commerce department, Ravi Kota on November 14.

A slew of initiatives of Government of Assam like One District One Product, GI products such as Assam Lemon, Gamusa, Muga silk etc. along with traditional dresses of Assam, Ease of Doing Business, Assam Start-Up, etc are being promoted in the fair.

Joint Director, Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce, Government of Assam, Shantanu Deori is the Pavilion Director of the Assam Pavilion.

The theme of this year’s IITF is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – United by Trade’. The fair will come to a close on November 27.