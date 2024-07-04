29 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 4, 2024
type here...

CII Karnataka aims to drive sustainable & inclusive growth through focused initiatives for 2024-25

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BENGALURU, July 3: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka on Wednesday said it aims to drive sustainable, competitive and inclusive growth through focused initiatives for 2024-25.

CII Karnataka will be taking forward the initiatives for the year 2024-25 aligned to the theme “Globally Competitive Karnataka – Partnerships for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth,” its Chairman N Venu said at a press conference here.

- Advertisement -

The focus will be on policy advocacy, thought leadership, inclusiveness, ecosystem competitiveness, growth, sustainability, global linkages, and international partnerships, he said.

Collaborating closely with the government, CII Karnataka aims to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, Venu said, adding, key areas include technology and innovation, clean and alternative energy, MSME (Micro, Small, & Medium Enterprises) growth, and emerging sectors such as semiconductors, solar and mobile phones (electronic).

According to him, CII will continue to work closely with the policy makers on ease of doing business and sectoral policies with a focus on promoting clean energy and alternative fuels, strengthening competitiveness of MSMEs, building stronger industry-academia and industry-startup connects to drive industrial growth both in and beyond Bengaluru.

“We are committed to embracing advanced technologies and fostering innovation, which will be fundamental to our efforts of supporting industry 4.0 transformation. Our goal is to strengthen Karnataka’s position as the hub for cutting-edge research, development, and implementation. By collaborating with stakeholders and leveraging technology, we believe we can make remarkable progress,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Vice Chairman of CII Karnataka, Rabindra Srikantan, said CII Karnataka’s commitment to growth aligns with the aspirations of the state.

“MSMEs play a vital role in Karnataka’s economic landscape. It is crucial to support industry through services that drive competitiveness, sustainability and transformation, build business connects and linkages to growth through partnerships,” Srikantan said.

According to CII Karnataka, emerging sectors such as aerospace, electric mobility, healthcare, and agri-tech hold immense potential for growth and job creation. Karnataka makes a significant contribution to the country’s GDP; however, the majority of the growth in Karnataka comes from Bengaluru. The ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative intends to empower tier 2 and 3 cities across Karnataka to allow them to meaningfully contribute to the economic growth in the state, it was noted.

Venu said CII would also proactively engage with various stakeholders, including international consulates, to seek out business opportunities, promote job preparedness through focused programmes and cross learning initiatives for both faculty and students, and strengthen entrepreneurship and leadership development through targeted initiatives such as the ‘CII Indian Women Network’ and ‘CII Young Indians.’ (PTI)

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Shubman Gill-led new-look Team India lands in Harare for T20Is against...

The Hills Times -
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya 7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam 8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement