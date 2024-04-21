24 C
Guwahati
Sunday, April 21, 2024
type here...

CJI Chandrachud urges voters not to miss voting in 2024 general elections

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, April 20: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has urged citizens not to miss the opportunity to vote in the general elections, saying that it is one of the “foremost duties” in a constitutional democracy.

In a video message for the Election Commission’s ‘My Vote My Voice’ mission for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Justice Chandrachud said, “We are citizens of the world’s largest democracy, which is our country.”

- Advertisement -

“The Constitution gives us a multitude of rights as citizens but it also expects that each of us performs the duty, which is cast upon us. And one of the foremost duties of citizenship is to cast a vote in a constitutional democracy,” he said.

“I will request every one of you please do not miss this opportunity to vote responsibly as citizens of our great motherland. Five minutes, every five years for our nation. It’s doable, isn’t it? Let’s vote with pride. My vote, my voice,” the CJI said.

Justice Chandrachud said the citizens have a participatory role in electing the government and that is why it is said that “this government is a government of the people, by the people and for the people”.

He recalled his excitement as the first time voter and queuing up at the polling booth to exercise the franchise.

- Advertisement -

“The ink on the finger when I vote allows tremendous feelings of patriotism and association with the nation…,” he said.

“So our Constitution and our law provides for one citizen, one vote and one value. I think that’s the great tenacity and the power of our nation as a constitutional democracy,” he said.

The CJI said he never missed that duty to cast his vote when he was a lawyer and had to run around for work.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held from April 19 to June 1, 2024 to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

- Advertisement -

The elections will be held in seven phases and the results will be announced on June 4. 2024. (PTI)

 

 

 

 

 

10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Plastic production threatens 1.5 degrees Celsius limit, new study warns

The Hills Times - 0
10 Spots To Explore In Aizawl 10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once 7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs