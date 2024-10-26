23 C
Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, AJSU’s Sudesh Mahto file nominations for Assembly polls

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SARAIKELA/ RANCHI, Oct 25: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, AJSU party chief Sudesh Mahto and others on Friday filed their nomination papers from their respective constituencies for the upcoming state assembly polls.

Soren filed his nomination as BJP nominee from Saraikela, which is among 43 assembly constituencies going to polls in the first phase on November 13.

The nomination process for the first phase, which started on October 18, is set to conclude on October 25.

Soren, who joined the BJP on August 30 citing “insult” and “humiliation” at the hands of JMM leaders, claimed that there is a wave in favour of the saffron party in the state.

“There is a wave in favour of the BJP in the Kolhan region as well as entire Jharkhand. The BJP will win all 81 seats and form the government this time,” he said.

The former CM said that the population of tribal has decreased in Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana region.

“The present government in Jharkhand has never worked to stop Bangladeshi infiltrators,” he alleged.

The JMM candidate from Saraikela seat, Ganesh Mahli, who recently joined the party after defecting from the BJP, also submitted his documents before the election officials on Friday.

The JMM in its fourth list of candidates on Thursday announced the name of Mahli as party nominee for the seat.

AJSU party chief Sudesh Mahto filed his nomination from Silli, which is among 38 assembly constituencies that will go to the polls in second phase on November 20.

Mahto was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to the nomination centre.

Exuding confidence about his victory, Mahto said that people would vote for development.

AJSU party is an ally partner of BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement in NDA, BJP will contest 68 seats, AJSU party 10, JD(U) 2 and LJP (RV) 1.

The Jharkhand assembly polls will be held in two phases – November 13 and November 20 – with the counting of votes on November 23.

As many as 433 candidates filed nomination papers for the 43 assembly constituencies in the first phase till Thursday.

The filing of nominations for the second phase began on October 22 and will continue till October 29. (PTI)

