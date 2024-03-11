22 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 11, 2024
type here...

Flight test of Agni-5 missile with MIRV successfully conducted by DRDO

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 11: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the first flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile, equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

- Advertisement -

The test, named Mission Divyastra, was performed from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. Multiple re-entry vehicles were tracked and monitored by various telemetry and radar stations, fulfilling the mission’s designed parameters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the DRDO scientists involved in the mission on social media platform ‘X’, stating, ‘Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology.’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the scientists and the entire team for the remarkable success.

“India today successfully tested Mission Divyastra – the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology and joined the select group of nations who have MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry) capability.

- Advertisement -

Congratulations to our @DRDO_India scientists and the entire team for this exceptional success. India is proud of them!” Rajnath Singh wrote in a post on ‘X’.

Further, Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju congratulated the DRDO scientists and said that India is on a different track now.

Taking to ‘X’, Rijiju said, “From now on, India is at different league. One has to think 10 times before attacking India. Congratulations to DRDO scientists for Mission #Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.”

6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Congress targets Centre over CAA implementation, says, “all promises broken”

The Hills Times - 0
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok 10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India 7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians