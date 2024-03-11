Flight test of Agni-5 missile with MIRV successfully conducted by DRDO

HT Digital,

New Delhi, March 11: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted the first flight test of an indigenously developed Agni-5 missile, equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

The test, named Mission Divyastra, was performed from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. Multiple re-entry vehicles were tracked and monitored by various telemetry and radar stations, fulfilling the mission’s designed parameters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the DRDO scientists involved in the mission on social media platform ‘X’, stating, ‘Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology.’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated the scientists and the entire team for the remarkable success.

“India today successfully tested Mission Divyastra – the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology and joined the select group of nations who have MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry) capability.

Congratulations to our @DRDO_India scientists and the entire team for this exceptional success. India is proud of them!” Rajnath Singh wrote in a post on ‘X’.

Further, Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju congratulated the DRDO scientists and said that India is on a different track now.

Taking to ‘X’, Rijiju said, “From now on, India is at different league. One has to think 10 times before attacking India. Congratulations to DRDO scientists for Mission #Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.”