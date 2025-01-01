Groundwater in Assam, NE states rated excellent for irrigation: report

23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 1: The groundwater in Northeastern states, including Assam, has been deemed of “excellent quality” for irrigation purposes, as highlighted in the Annual Groundwater Quality Report 2024, Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil announced on Wednesday.

Prepared by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), the report reflects a meticulous assessment process, adhering to internationally recognized methodologies and a newly adopted Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Additionally, this SOP ensures uniformity in data collection, analysis, and interpretation, providing a robust scientific framework for evaluating groundwater resources.

Meanwhile, the report is based on an extensive dataset gathered from over 15,200 monitoring locations nationwide, including detailed assessments at 4,982 trend stations.

Through background monitoring, trend analysis, and hotspot identification, the findings also offer a granular understanding of groundwater quality across spatial and temporal scales.

Groundwater in Assam and other Northeastern states emerged as particularly well-suited for irrigation, reflecting the region’s sustainable water quality practices.

Additionally, the report serves as a scientific baseline for stakeholders involved in groundwater management.

Its data-driven insights also aim to inform strategies for enhancing groundwater sustainability, mitigating contamination risks, and promoting adaptive water-use practices.

Debashree Mukherjee, Secretary of the Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, emphasized the importance of the report as a guiding document for evidence-based decision-making.

Union Minister CR Patil was joined by key officials, including Subodh Yadav, Additional Secretary (A, IC & GW), and Dr. Sunil Kumar Ambast, Chairman of CGWB, during the release event.

