John Abraham joins Arunachal’s APFA Meeting to unveil football plans

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, alongside veteran Bollywood actor John Abraham and All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey, attended the 23rd Annual General Body Meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), a press release said on Tuesday.

The event, held in Namsai, highlighted the state’s ambitious roadmap for nurturing football talent and enhancing sports infrastructure.

The Deputy Chief Minister assured the state’s dedication to strengthening young footballers, announcing plans to establish two world-class football academies in collaboration with NorthEast United FC.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of grassroots initiatives such as youth leagues and the development of modern training facilities to uplift the sport at all levels.

“This progress stands on the shoulders of legends like Indrajit Namchoom, Arunachal Pradesh’s first national-level footballer. His journey of overcoming challenges to represent the nation is a source of inspiration for generations,” Mein stated on the micro-blogging site X.

A privilege to attend the 23rd Annual General Body Meeting of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association alongside Veteran Bollywood Actor, Shri @TheJohnAbraham ji and President of All India Football Federation, Shri Kalyan Chaubey ji at Namsai.



— Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) November 26, 2024

The meeting marked a crucial step towards transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a hub of football excellence, blending legacy with modern infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders are expected to create a bright future for aspiring footballers in the region.