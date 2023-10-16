24 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 16, 2023
type here...

Karnataka: Over Rs 50 Cr cash recovered in Income Tax raids on contractor and others, says official

National
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BENGALURU, Oct 15: Income Tax sleuths have recovered more than Rs 50 crore cash during raids on several people including a contractor, his son, a gymnasium instructor and an architect in Karnataka, a highly-placed department official said on Sunday.

The raids that started from Thursday at 25 places belonging to two major infrastructure companies expanded to 45 by Saturday evening, the official told PTI, requesting anonymity.

- Advertisement -

Charging them with tax evasion, the I-T Department officials raided their offices at various places including Sahakarnagar and Sanjaynagar. Several documents were confiscated.

Followed by the lead obtained from these two firms, I-T officials searched the houses and other places of contractors and various other people.

“A total of 45 locations were searched till Friday while ten more places were raided and searched on Saturday.

“On Saturday, the third day of the operation, an architect and a gymnasium owner’s house was raided from where Rs eight crore in cash was seized. With this, the total amount of cash seized has crossed Rs 50 crore,” the official said.

- Advertisement -

The raids are still on, he added.

According to sources in the BJP, the contractor whose house was raided was the most prominent face of the allegations of 40 per cent commission against the previous BJP government.

The BJP launched a scathing attack on the Congress government alleging that builders are being blackmailed.

BJP leader and former minister C T Ravi said there are instances where a prominent infrastructure company, which is also constructing houses, was denied water connection because it refused to pay bribes.

- Advertisement -

According to him, the builders are asked to pay a bribe at the rate of Rs 100 per square foot.

“This is an unheard of phenomenon. This had never happened before…,” Ravi alleged. (PTI)

Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP MP alleges Mahua Moitra took ‘bribes’ to ask questions in...

The Hills Times - 0
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop 10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World 10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn 9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India