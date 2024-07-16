Meghalaya CM meets PM Modi, urges Centre Rs 1000 crore allotment for New Shillong Project

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 16: The Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad K Sangma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to seek a financial allocation of Rs 1000 crores for the advancement of the New Shillong City project.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office of Meghalaya stated, “HCM @SangmaConrad met with Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi to request a special financial sanction of ₹1000 Crores for the development of the New Shillong City project, which aims to ease congestion and boost education and tourism in the North East region.”

Additionally, the state government of Meghalaya aims to transform the state’s development and reduce traffic congestion in Shillong by utilizing approximately 25 acres of land to improve the state’s cultural and aesthetic appeal.

Furthermore, the initiative seeks to enhance educational opportunities and promote tourism in the Northeastern area.

Chief Minister Sangma previously stated that the state has pinpointed a massive 25 acres for the development of new walkways, a green park, museums, and other projects to beautify the city.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar announced that the iconic Police Bazar area in Shillong will undergo a significant transformation with the construction of a modern business-cum-tourism center.