Mitali Express between India – Bangladesh temporarily cancelled

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 9: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel the services of the (New Jalpaiguri – Dhaka – New Jalpaiguri) Mitali Express due to celebration of Eid festival in consultation with the Bangladesh Railway.

On the other hand, the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has decided to clear extra rush of passengers by continuing the services of two pairs of special trains, the (Mysuru – Muzaffarpur – Mysuru) for two trips each. The (Rani Kamlapati-Agartala – Rani Kamlapati) will run for twenty-six trips each in both directions respectively. These trains will run with the existing days of service, timings and stoppages.

Accordingly, the (New Jalpaiguri – Dhaka) Mitali Express commencing on its journey on June 12, 16 and 19 will remain cancelled. The (Dhaka – New Jalpaiguri) Mitali Express commencing on its journey on June 13, 17 and 20 will remain cancelled. The normal services of Mitali Express will resume soon after Eid festival is over at Bangladesh.

The (Mysuru – Muzaffarpur) special has been extended to run from June 17 till 24 on every Monday. In the return direction, the (Muzaffarpur – Mysuru) special has been extended to run from June 20 till 27 on every Thursday.

Similarly, the (Rani Kamlapati – Agartala) Weekly Express special has been extended to run from June 27 till December 26 on every Thursday. In return direction, the (Agartala – Rani Kamalapati) Weekly Express special has been extended to run from June 30 till December 29 on every Sunday. The extension of these train services will benefit passengers on the waiting list of other trains in those routes.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and social media platforms of NFR. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.