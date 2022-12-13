Outsider involvement suspected, says JNU VC Santishree D Pandit

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI): Jawaharlal Nehru University vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Monday claimed that ‘outsiders’ might be involved in scribbling of anti-Brahmin slogans on several walls on the campus and an inquiry into the matter was underway.

Speaking to PTI, she asserted that JNU is a place for everyone and nobody can use it to spread hatred against any group.

Earlier this month, the walls of JNU’s School of International Studies (SIS)-II building had graffiti painted on them, asking members of Brahmin and Baniya communities to leave the campus and the country.

In the first interaction with the media over the matter, the vice-chancellor termed the incident unfortunate and asserted that the walls were white-washed within 24 hours.

“The defacement of our walls in the School of International Studies was very unfortunate and an enquiry is underway. The walls were whitewashed and cleaned within 24 hours,” she said.

“It has come to our knowledge that outsiders might have done this. We are thinking of precautionary measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” the vice-chancellor added.

Following the incident, JNU asked all its centres to install CCTV cameras. In an advisory issued a day after the incident, the university administration said it has notified that all schools and centres will have only a single entry and exit point.

It also asked the centres to put up notice boards warning against the defacement of public property and asked authorities to ensure adequate lighting in corridors. It said an orientation programme should be conducted to sensitize the JNU community from time to time.

Pandit said the university has suggested that all its students carry their identity cards. She also pointed out that the university’s outer boundary wall is broken in many sections.

“We cannot stop outsiders from entering the university. All we can do is advise students to carry their identity cards. We want to get the outer walls repaired. For that, we are looking towards CSR. Hopefully, we will be able to get it done,” she said.