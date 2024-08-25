26 C
PM Modi shares story of human-animal bond in Assam’s Barekuri during ‘Mann Ki Baat’

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted a touching narrative highlighting the bond between humans and animals during his monthly broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ focusing on Barekuri village in Assam’s Tinsukia district, Chief Minster’s Office announced on Sunday.

He mentioned that the villagers began to grow bananas in their fields specifically for the Hoolock Gibbons, having discovered the apes’ fondness for this particular fruit.

The Prime Minister asserted, “My dear countrymen, you must have seen so many films on the love between humans and animals! But a real story is being made in Assam these days. In the small village of Barekuri in the Tinsukia district of Assam, people of the Moran community live beside ‘Hoolock Gibbon’, also called ‘Holo Bandar’.”

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minster’s Office stated, “This inspiring account of human-animal bonding from Tinsukia, Assam, as shared by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi, showcases our dedication to preserving biodiversity and safeguarding the natural environment.”

“Hoolock Gibbons have made this village their home. You will be surprised to know that the people of this village share a deep bond with Hoolock Gibbons. The people of the village still follow their traditional values. Therefore, they do all those things, which would strengthen their relationship with Gibbons. When they realised that Gibbons love bananas, they also started cultivating bananas,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Modi also remarked that the villagers resolved to conduct rituals associated with the birth and death of the gibbons, mirroring the ceremonies they would hold for their loved ones. Additionally, they have assigned names to the gibbons.

The Prime Minister further emphasized that recently, the gibbons encountered difficulties due to the proximity of electrical wires. Consequently, the villagers brought this matter to the attention of the government, which promptly identified a solution.

“I am told that now these gibbons also pose for photographs,” he added.

