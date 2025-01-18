Prez approves appointment of 17 Assam Police Service officers to IPS

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: In a significant development for Assam, the President of India Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointment of 17 officers from the Assam Police Service (APS) to the Indian Police Service (IPS), Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh announced on Saturday.

The appointments were notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Indian Police Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, and these officers will now serve under the Assam-Meghalaya Joint Cadre.

The newly inducted officers have been drawn from select lists prepared over four years, from 2019 to 2023.

Among the officers named, Jayshree Khersa, David Neitham, and Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta were selected from the 2019 list, while Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa represented the 2020 selection.

For the 2021 list, Gautam Borah, Ranjan Bhuyan, Pranabjyoti Goswami, Amrit Bhuyan, Sudhakar Singh, and Rajen Singh were chosen. Subodh Kumar Sonowal, Musleh Uddin Ahmed, and Mihirjit Gayan were named from the 2022 list, and the 2023 list featured Harekrishna Nath, Manabendra Dev Ray, Longnit Terang, and Prasanta Saikia.

The DGP lauded the appointments and extended his congratulations to the officers through a social media post on the micro-blogging site X.

Expressing his gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the DGP highlighted the Chief Minister’s persistent efforts that made this milestone possible.

“Congratulations and best wishes to the officers of Assam Police Service nominated to the Indian Police Service. Grateful to Hon CM @himantabiswa Sir without whose persistent effort this would not have been possible. Hope each one re-dedicates him/herself in service to the people of Assam and the country,” Singh remarked.