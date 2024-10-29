27 C
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Union Minister Sonowal joins 'Run for Unity' in Guwahati

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, participated in the ‘Run for Unity’ event held at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways in honor of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Sonowal informed on Tuesday.

Expressing his enthusiasm on the micro-blogging site X, Sonowal shared his appreciation for the turnout of fitness enthusiasts, particularly the young students who attended from various schools.

He wrote, “It was inspiring to witness students from various schools and locals take part in the event, upholding the ideal of unity espoused by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji.”

The Minister also emphasized how this participation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a #FitIndia, an initiative widely embraced across the country.

Among the notable attendees were Assam’s Health and Family Welfare Minister, Keshab Mahanta, and Guwahati Member of Parliament Bijuli Kalita Medhi, alongside other dignitaries.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrated annually on October 31, commemorates the values of national integration and solidarity championed by Sardar Patel.

