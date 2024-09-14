26.5 C
Road map to emerging security challenges to be chalked out at high level meet: Shah

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Sept 13: Union home minister Amit Shah said a road map of solutions to emerging national security challenges will be chalked out at a high level security strategies conference which began here on Friday.Shah said this while inaugurating the 7th National Security Strategies Conference-2024.“The two-day conference will chalk out the road map to solutions to emerging national security challenges with the top police leadership of states, Union Territories, Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations,” he said.

At the conference, the home minister also launched the dashboard developed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) of the recommendations of the Directors General of Police (DGPs) and Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) conference.

The last DGPs and IGPs conference, held in January 2024, was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Shah also laid a wreath at the martyrs column and paid homage to the officers of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) who had laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The idea of National Security Strategies Conference was conceived by the Prime Minister Modi during the conference of the DGPs and IGPs with the objective of finding solutions to major national security challenges through discussions amongst a unique mix of senior police leadership managing national security challenges, young police officers working at the cutting-edge level and domain experts of specialised fields.During the DGPs/IGPs Conference–2020, the prime minister had directed that the conference be held in a hybrid mode for wider participation.

Over 750 officers are participating in the conference from across the country, which is being held in a hybrid format combining physical and virtual modes.

Union ministers of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Additional/Deputy NSAs and, heads of CAPFs and CPOs are attending the conference in Delhi.DGPs of states and UTs as also young police officers at the cutting-edge level and domain experts from specialised fields joined the conference from the respective state capitals through the virtual mode. (PTI)

NFR GM conducts comprehensive safety inspection at Lumding

