Friday, September 27, 2024
Students urged to Gain specialised skills for new bharat opportunities

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 26: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said students must enable themselves with specialised skills to seize the opportunity that is opening up in this new Bharat.

He called the powerful synergy of ‘Yuva Shakti,’ ‘Nari Shakti’ and ‘Desh Bhakti’ as the country moves towards becoming a new Bharat while interacting with the students of the Assam University at its Annual Festival.

“Students should enable themselves with professional skill sets to seize opportunities which are opening up in multiple sectors including marine sector of India. It is a wonderful occasion to be here with you amidst this vibrant mood of merry and joy. I thank all of you for inviting and making me part of your celebration.

It is the power, zeal and determination of youth which has been instrumental in the impressive economic growth of our country, an official quoted Sonowal as saying.
As India continues to grow – both nominally and monetarily – we have a tremendous opportunity in our hands, he continued.

He further added that the world is looking at India with lot of promise, adding, “But, to seize this wonderful opportunity, we must size up, train and scale up our skills and sharpen our talents to offer meaningful contributions towards India’s growth story.”

“Our ministry has been taking steps to revitalise them and enable inland waterways infrastructure which will be useful for  creating value for trade and commerce purpose, ultimately opening  up a new vista of economic growth,” Sonowal added.

The minister also informed that recently, World’s most popular  leader and our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji laid  the foundation stone for Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra, India’s 13th  major port.

Parimal Shuklabaidya, MP, Silchar, vice chancellor of the university, the dean students welfare of the university and Mihir Kanti  Shome, MLA, Kaushik Roy, MLA, Dilip Pal, ex MLA, Kanad  Purkayastha, State general secretary of BJP Assam Pradesh others were present at the meeting.  

