11 Bangladeshi nationals including 4 children arrested in Tripura

AGARTALA, May 5: Eleven Bangladeshi nationals including four children were arrested from a remote border village in Tripura’s Dhalai district for entering the country without valid documents, police said on Sunday.

The Bangladeshi nationals were on their way home (Bangladesh) through Gandacherra sub-division of Dhalai district.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team headed by Officer in Charge (OC), Gandacherra police station, Palah Dutta carried out a raid at Machkumir, a border village of Dhalai district on Saturday and arrested the 11 Bangladeshi nationals, they said.

“We have registered a case under the Indian Passport Act and an investigation is on”, the OC said, adding they had gone to Bengaluru after crossing the border in the Gandacherra area around a month back.

“We have seized train tickets from Sealdah to Ambassa which indicates they were returning from Bengaluru via Kolkata,” he said. (PTI)