23 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 6, 2024
type here...

11 Bangladeshi nationals including 4 children arrested in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, May 5: Eleven Bangladeshi nationals including four children were arrested from a remote border village in Tripura’s Dhalai district for entering the country without valid documents, police said on Sunday.

The Bangladeshi nationals were on their way home (Bangladesh) through Gandacherra sub-division of Dhalai district.

- Advertisement -

Acting on a tip-off, a police team headed by Officer in Charge (OC), Gandacherra police station, Palah Dutta carried out a raid at Machkumir, a border village of Dhalai district on Saturday and arrested the 11 Bangladeshi nationals, they said.

“We have registered a case under the Indian Passport Act and an investigation is on”, the OC said, adding they had gone to Bengaluru after crossing the border in the Gandacherra area around a month back.

“We have seized train tickets from Sealdah to Ambassa which indicates they were returning from Bengaluru via Kolkata,” he said. (PTI)

Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms 7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa