174 candidates file nominations for Mizoram assembly polls

AIZAWL, Oct 21: Altogether 174 candidates, including 16

women, have filed nominations for the 40-member Mizoram

assembly polls on November 7, officials said on Saturday.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be undertaken during the

day and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is

October 23.

All nominees of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the

opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and the

Congress have filed their nomination papers, the officials

said.

The MNF has fielded candidates in all 40 seats, including 25

incumbent legislators, while six ZPM MLAs among its 40

nominees are seeking re-election.

Twenty-three BJP candidates and four nominees of Aam

Aadmi Party (AAP) have filed their papers, the officials said,

adding that 27 candidates have submitted nomination

documents as independents.

Polling for the Mizoram assembly will be held in a single

phase on November 7 and counting of votes will take place

on December 3.

Earlier, political parties, churches, civil society organisations

and student bodies in Christian-dominated Mizoram had

urged the Election Commission to reschedule the counting

date as it falls on Sunday, which is a sacred day for Christians.

Christians constitute 87 per cent of the state’s population.

The Election Commission is yet to respond to the pleas.

A total of 8,56,868 electorates, including 4,38,925 women

voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the assembly

polls.

The MNF had bagged 26 seats in the 2018 assembly polls,

while ZPM secured eight, Congress five and the BJP one.

Later, the MNF won two assembly bypolls, raising its tally to

28. (PTI)