32nd Manipuri Language Day observed widely

IMPHAL, Aug 20: The 32nd Manipuri Language Day was

observed widespread in Imphal on Sunday to commemorate

the inclusion of Manipuri language in the 8th Schedule of the

Indian Constitution.

Manipuri language was included in the 8th Schedule of the

Indian constitution under the 71st Amendment Act on August

20, 1992.

The state level observance of the day was held in Imphal’s

Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen under the aegis of State

Level Celebration Committee of Manipuri Language Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Convener of the committee,

Leihaothabam Sartchandra informed that efforts are on to

include among the classical languages of India.

He recalled the struggle by the people of the state for inclusion

of the language in the 8th Scheduled of Indian Constitution and

before 1992, the language was not among the 14 languages of

the country recognized by the constitution.

After prolonged agitations of the people, the language along

with Konkani and Nepali was added to the 8th Scheduled by

amending the constitution.

After being included in the 8th Scheduled, now Manipuri with

Meitei scripts is being studied upto the level of university. The

Manipuri is a lingua franca language of the people of the state,

he said.

He claimed that there is significant improvement in the

language since it became one of the scheduled languages of the

country while stressing the need for popularizing the language.

President Noaroibam Indramani of Naharol Sahitya Premee

Samiti, speaking on the occasion, said that the development of

the language lies with the people speaking the language.

The podium of the celebration function was adorned by

president Longjam Joychandra Singh of Manipur Sahitya

Parishad, president, Huirem Behari Singh of Cultural Forum

Manipur, president Noaroibam Indramani of Naharol Sahitya

Premee Samiti, lifetime president Ph Gunachandra Sharma of

Manipur State Sumang Leela Council, chairman L Surjakanta

Sharma of Film Forum Manipur and president Syed Ahmed of

Writers’ Union, Imphal. (NNN)