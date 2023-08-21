32nd Manipuri Language Day observed widely

IMPHAL, Aug 20: The 32nd Manipuri Language Day was
observed widespread in Imphal on Sunday to commemorate
the inclusion of Manipuri language in the 8th Schedule of the
Indian Constitution.
Manipuri language was included in the 8th Schedule of the
Indian constitution under the 71st Amendment Act on August
20, 1992.
The state level observance of the day was held in Imphal’s
Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen under the aegis of State
Level Celebration Committee of Manipuri Language Day.
Speaking on the occasion, Convener of the committee,
Leihaothabam Sartchandra informed that efforts are on to
include among the classical languages of India.
He recalled the struggle by the people of the state for inclusion
of the language in the 8th Scheduled of Indian Constitution and
before 1992, the language was not among the 14 languages of
the country recognized by the constitution.
After prolonged agitations of the people, the language along
with Konkani and Nepali was added to the 8th Scheduled by
amending the constitution.
After being included in the 8th Scheduled, now Manipuri with
Meitei scripts is being studied upto the level of university. The
Manipuri is a lingua franca language of the people of the state,
he said.
He claimed that there is significant improvement in the
language since it became one of the scheduled languages of the
country while stressing the need for popularizing the language.
President Noaroibam Indramani of Naharol Sahitya Premee
Samiti, speaking on the occasion, said that the development of
the language lies with the people speaking the language.
The podium of the celebration function was adorned by
president Longjam Joychandra Singh of Manipur Sahitya
Parishad, president, Huirem Behari Singh of Cultural Forum
Manipur, president Noaroibam Indramani of Naharol Sahitya
Premee Samiti, lifetime president Ph Gunachandra Sharma of
Manipur State Sumang Leela Council, chairman L Surjakanta
Sharma of Film Forum Manipur and president Syed Ahmed of
Writers’ Union, Imphal. (NNN)