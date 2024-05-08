33 schools in Wokha declared tobacco-free

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 7: A total of 33 schools that government high schools, government middle schools and government primary schools in Wokha district were declared tobacco-free.

- Advertisement -

The declaration was made by Wokha chief medical officer Dr Zuben Kikon at the quarterly meeting of the district-level coordination committee and district-level enforcement squad of the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) at Wokha deputy commissioner’s conference hall on Monday, an official release said on Tuesday.

Sr. dental surgeon and district nodal officer, NTCP, Dr Chenithung Yanthan while presenting the NTCP quarterly report said under Wokha district, there are 191 schools of 103 schools have already been declared tobacco-free while 88 schools are yet to be declared tobacco-free.

He said efforts are being made to ensure that the remaining schools are declared tobacco-free very shortly.

Yanthan also informed that out of 65 heath centres in the district, 50 health centres have already been declared tobacco-free. He added that five villages under the district have also been declared tobacco-free.

- Advertisement -

Yanthan said counselling is also being given to clients to quit the use of tobacco products and added that pharmacological supports are given to them.

Chairing the meeting, Wokha SDO (C) Nuhuta Tunyi SDO (C) asked all the stakeholders to put in concentrated efforts to achieve the targets of the various activities under the NTCP to reduce the use of tobacco.

He also asked the officials to undertake intensive awareness campaigns and sensitisation programmes to create awareness among the public about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.