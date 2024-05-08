23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
type here...

33 schools in Wokha declared tobacco-free

Efforts are being made to ensure that the remaining schools are declared tobacco-free very shortly

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 7: A total of 33 schools that government high schools, government middle schools and government primary schools in Wokha district were declared tobacco-free.

- Advertisement -

The declaration was made by Wokha chief medical officer Dr Zuben Kikon at the quarterly meeting of the district-level coordination committee and district-level enforcement squad of the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) at Wokha deputy commissioner’s conference hall on Monday, an official release said on Tuesday.

Sr. dental surgeon and district nodal officer, NTCP, Dr Chenithung Yanthan while presenting the NTCP quarterly report said under Wokha district, there are 191 schools of 103 schools have already been declared tobacco-free while 88 schools are yet to be declared tobacco-free.

He said efforts are being made to ensure that the remaining schools are declared tobacco-free very shortly.

Yanthan also informed that out of 65 heath centres in the district, 50 health centres have already been declared tobacco-free. He added that five villages under the district have also been declared tobacco-free.

- Advertisement -

Yanthan said counselling is also being given to clients to quit the use of tobacco products and added that pharmacological supports are given to them.

Chairing the meeting, Wokha SDO (C) Nuhuta Tunyi SDO (C) asked all the stakeholders to put in concentrated efforts to achieve the targets of the various activities under the NTCP to reduce the use of tobacco.

He also asked the officials to undertake intensive awareness campaigns and sensitisation programmes to create awareness among the public about the harmful effects of tobacco consumption.

7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt walks in floral saree by Sabyasachi...

The Hills Times -
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms 7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol