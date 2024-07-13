31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 13, 2024
7 Bangladeshis arrested from Agartala station

AGARTALA, July 12: Seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from the Agartala railway station for entering India without valid documents, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, vigil was intensified at the station on Thursday and a group that was heading to board a Kolkata-bound train was intercepted.

“They could not show any valid documents to travel in India. Accordingly, we arrested seven people — three men and four women,” said Tapas Das, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Agartala GRP.

Bangladeshi documents, mobile phones and Indian currency notes were seized from them, he said.

“They had plans to go to cities such as Bangalore, Kolkata and Delhi,” he added.

Over 100 Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from the Agartala railway station over the last two months, triggering alarm among the law-enforcement agencies. (PTI)

