13 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 28, 2024
type here...

7-day state mourning in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Dec 27: The Manipur governor on Friday ordered a seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, an official statement said.

Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died in Delhi on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was the prime minister from 2004 to 2014.

- Advertisement -

The state mourning commenced on December 26 and will continue till January 1.

Related Posts:

“During the period, the national flag will be flown at half past throughout the state and there will be no official entertainment during the state of mourning,” the notification issued by the state government’s General Administrative Department by orders and in the name of the governor said. (PTI)

10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January
10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manmohan Singh was a visionary leader: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

The Hills Times -
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam 8 Wild Animals to Spot in Kaziranga National Park, Assam 9 Hidden Gems in Manali You Didn’t Know About 10 Amazing Places To Visit In Assam in January