26 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 9, 2024
type here...

98 villages declared TB-free in North Garo Hills

Villages were identified based on the six indicators outlined under NTEP

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, Aug 8: A total of 98 villages in the North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya have been recognized as TB-free for the year 2023. The achievement was celebrated during a program organized by the District Tuberculosis Officer of Williamnagar at the Mendipathar Multi-purpose Cooperative Hall, Resubelpara, North Garo Hills on Thursday.

These villages were identified based on the six indicators outlined under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), which aims to eliminate tuberculosis and achieve a TB-free status by 2025.

- Advertisement -

The 98 villages, spread across 11 Primary Health Centers (PHCs) in the district, were awarded certificates and a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi, symbolizing his vision for healthy villages. It was announced during the event that villages maintaining their TB-free status for two consecutive years will be awarded a silver Mahatma Gandhi statue, and those sustaining it for three more years will receive a gold statue.

Speaking as the chief guest, North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner AK Singh praised the health department and stakeholders for their dedication to eradicating tuberculosis. He emphasized the need for continuous collaboration between health workers and the community to achieve and maintain TB-free village status.

Dr Chrissie Pearly M Sangma, District Tuberculosis Officer for East & North Garo Hills, detailed the six indicators required for a village to attain TB-free status. She stressed the importance of adherence to these indicators and a commitment to eliminating tuberculosis. “Tuberculosis is fatal, but with proper treatment and moral support, the disease is curable,” Dr. Sangma added.

Additionally, Ni-kshay Mitras, or donors under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, were recognized for their voluntary financial support for TB patients. (NNN)

Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sanjay Dutt says he is open to romance dramas: I can...

The Hills Times -
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner 10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India 10 Facts About Ahom Dynasty’s Moidams In Assam Top 10 Tourist Places in Hyderabad