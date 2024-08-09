98 villages declared TB-free in North Garo Hills

SHILLONG, Aug 8: A total of 98 villages in the North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya have been recognized as TB-free for the year 2023. The achievement was celebrated during a program organized by the District Tuberculosis Officer of Williamnagar at the Mendipathar Multi-purpose Cooperative Hall, Resubelpara, North Garo Hills on Thursday.

These villages were identified based on the six indicators outlined under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP), which aims to eliminate tuberculosis and achieve a TB-free status by 2025.

The 98 villages, spread across 11 Primary Health Centers (PHCs) in the district, were awarded certificates and a bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi, symbolizing his vision for healthy villages. It was announced during the event that villages maintaining their TB-free status for two consecutive years will be awarded a silver Mahatma Gandhi statue, and those sustaining it for three more years will receive a gold statue.

Speaking as the chief guest, North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner AK Singh praised the health department and stakeholders for their dedication to eradicating tuberculosis. He emphasized the need for continuous collaboration between health workers and the community to achieve and maintain TB-free village status.

Dr Chrissie Pearly M Sangma, District Tuberculosis Officer for East & North Garo Hills, detailed the six indicators required for a village to attain TB-free status. She stressed the importance of adherence to these indicators and a commitment to eliminating tuberculosis. “Tuberculosis is fatal, but with proper treatment and moral support, the disease is curable,” Dr. Sangma added.

Additionally, Ni-kshay Mitras, or donors under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, were recognized for their voluntary financial support for TB patients. (NNN)