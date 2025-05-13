25 C
AAPBWS hosts 5th Rongjali Bwisagu celebration in Itanagar

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 12: The All Arunachal Pradesh Bodo Welfare Society (AAPBWS) successfully organised the 5th Rongjali Bwisagu Bidai Fwrbw Celebration on Sunday at the Mising Ground, Zoo Road, Itanagar, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd to commemorate the rich cultural heritage of the Bodo community.

Er Kago Tabiyo, Chief Engineer of the Rural Works Department (RWD), attended the event as the Chief Guest, while Shri Happy Toko, Advisor to the President of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

The celebration was steered by Organizing Chairman Mahanta Brahma, with Santiram Doimari serving as the Overall In-Charge of the event.

The program showcased traditional Bodo dances, songs, and cultural rituals, offering a colorful and vibrant display of the community’s traditions. The event concluded on a festive note with active participation and heartfelt appreciation from attendees and dignitaries.

