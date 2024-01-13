All India NCC trekking camp held at Kigwema for the first time

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 12: An All India NCC Trekking Camp has been organised at Japfu Christian College, Kigwema, Kohima district, Nagaland from 11 Jan to 18 Jan 2024. This trekking camp is the first of its kind being held in Nagaland, in which over 550 NCC cadets alongwith Instructor staff from states of Rajasthan, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and North Eastern Region are participating.

The camp was inaugurated at the Japfu Christian College, Kegwema, on 12 January 2024 by Brig Dipankar Saha, Group Commander, NCC Group, Kohima and Kethosituo Sekhose, Director, Youth Resources & Sports, Government of Nagaland. A trek was also flagged-off jointly by both the dignitaries. While addressing the cadets K Sekhose welcomed the cadets to the serene and culturally rich state of Nagaland. He asked the cadets to make full use of their time and enjoy the pleasent weather and warmth of the state. While Group Commander, emphasised on the role of the youth in Nation Building, while interacting with the cadets.

The camp is designed to give an exposure on adventure to the cadets, coming from various diverse parts of the country to the wilderness around the urban centres, and push them out of their comfort zones in a controlled manner. The idea is to develop resilience and inculcate in the cadets a love for the outdoor activities, beside a sense of accomplishment that follows successful completion of any challenging activity.

The cadets are organised in four groups for a full day hikes, daily in the vicinity of Kigwema and adjoining areas. The second highest peak of Nagaland, Mount Japfu, provides a scenic backdrop to the trekking camp, and the cadets will also be hiking towards this peak. They will be exposed to the cultural heritage and historical significance of the state through a visit to the Kisama Heritage Village.

The camp will culminate on 18 Jan 2024.