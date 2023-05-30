Amit Shah Reviews Situation in Violence-Hit Manipur

Guwahati May 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey during his visit to the state, which has been grappling with violence. Amit Shah arrived in Imphal, Manipur for a four-day tour and was warmly welcomed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who expressed confidence in the minister’s visit.

Upon his arrival, Amit Shah wasted no time and immediately held a meeting with the Chief Minister, other ministries, senior leaders, and officials to assess the current situation and discuss the necessary steps to restore normalcy in the state. The Home Minister has a series of meetings scheduled across Manipur until June 1.

Earlier, during his visit to neighboring Assam, Amit Shah had announced his plans to visit Manipur, which has recently witnessed significant unrest due to conflicts between regional communities.

In light of specific intelligence regarding armed individuals planning attacks on security forces near the City Convention Centre in Imphal East, the Army took proactive measures on Sunday. Three columns were mobilized to establish Mobile Vehicle Check Posts (MVCP) and apprehend the miscreants before Amit Shah’s visit.

In a coordinated effort involving the Army, Assam Rifles, police, state administration, and civil society organizations, nearly 2,000 Meitei villagers from Serou were safely evacuated to the Pangaltabi relief camp. This major evacuation drive was carried out using defense and private vehicles, ensuring the villagers’ protection.

The situation in Manipur remains a priority concern, and Amit Shah’s visit and subsequent meetings aim to address the ongoing challenges and work towards restoring peace and stability in the state.