APTUF organises mass meeting to discuss Eight Point Charter

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, March 16: The Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (APTUF) on Saturday March 15 organised a mass meeting to discuss various issues including the Eight Point charter of demands and other issues confronting the casual and contingency labourers and workers community of the state.

Representatives from various labour and workers unions and associations took part in the day-long meeting which was held at the Tennis court area of IG Park in the city.

Hundreds of workers were present, most of them from various government departments and works departments of which their leaders shared their views, suggestions and advice on the occasion.

The meeting also discussed the issues and challenges with the labourers, workers and ALCs of state.

The Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (APTUF) chief patron, Jalley Sonam thanked the state government for enhancement of the monthly salary of the labour and workers community of the state. “More than thirty five thousand individuals will be benefited. It is a historic one that the state government has enhanced around Rs. 6000 in one go for which we appreciate the state government led by chief minister Pema Khandu and dy chief minister Chowna Mein,” said Sonam.

“It is also a matter to appreciate that the Pema Khandu led government has also announced a sum of rupees three lakh for those who retired from the service who attained to the age of 60 years. The state government has decided that they will not let anyone go empty handed is a good gesture,” added Jalley Sonam.

APTUF President Changma Tajo informed the media, “What the state government has done is a matter of appreciation and we appreciate the state government for enhancement the salary of Rs 6000 whereas we have demanded Rs 1000, we thank the CM and Dy CM from the core of our heart,” he said.

“As we are from the working community so there are other issues pertaining to the labour and workers. We have submitted eight points of charter of demand earlier out of which the salary hike was also one of the important points,” said APTUF President.

“Other issues which include relieving age of 60 years, though we are not against the age bar but we are worried about the compensation of Rs 3 lakh which we will apprise the state government to rethink, enhancement of scale of pay and grade pay of all work charge of all departments of state. Creation of WC Post in all engineering departments of state, regularisation of ALCs, implementation of golden handshake @ Rs 10,00,000 (ten lakh) and declaration of gazette holiday on May 1 on account of international holiday,” he said.

“We are not against the government as the government is our guardian and so we have to appraise our genuine demand from time to time. Accordingly we will meet our leaders and will appraise about our meeting today and let the state government have sufficient time to rethink about an issue which has not been considered so far. We are very much hopeful that the state government will listen to our genuine grievances and later on May 1 we shall have a mass celebration of International Labour Day and we shall review our issue on that day,” added Chagma Tajo.

Secretary general Kenkar Yomcha and other government department workers, union leaders shared their views and advices and urged the state government the consideration of their demands.