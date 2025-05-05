APWWS team conducts outreach visit to Miao and Bordumsa

ITANAGAR, May 4: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) central executive committee, led by its president Kani Nada Maling, conducted a two-day outreach visit, starting May 2, to Miao and Bordumsa circles in Changlang district.

The delegation held an interactive session with the Miao branch of the APWWS and its sub-units, as well as the Yobin Women Welfare Society and the Apatani women’s group, at the circuit house in Miao, an APWWS release said.

During the meeting, the central committee assessed the workings and performance of its Miao unit and gave a patient hearing to the challenges faced by members while working on ground.

According to the APWWS, a critical concern emerged during discussions regarding the urgent need for government-run rehabilitation centres for both males and females. Local members reported that many families cannot afford private rehabilitation facilities for their children and relatives affected by substance abuse.

They also expressed concern over the rising trend of drug addiction among females in the region, highlighting the pressing necessity for women-focused rehabilitation facilities.

The APWWS delegation also met Additional Deputy Commissioner Rinchin Thungon at his office chamber to request for land allocation for an APWWS office building.

During the discussion, they addressed the serious issue of drug and opium abuse that continues to adversely impact local communities. The team was pleased with the positive response received from the Miao ADC.

On Saturday, during their maiden visit to Bordumsa, Maling and her team met the members of the Bordumsa Mahila Mandal, its affiliated units, and the Singpho Women Organisation India. The interactive session saw significant participation, including by male community members and gaon burahs from Gidding and Saimu villages.

As the parent body of women’s welfare organisations in the state, the central executive committee visits branches and units to assess grassroots situations and address cases requiring intervention.

During the visit, Maling was accompanied by APWWS vice president Yab Yajor Camdir and its law coordinator Oyam Binggam. (Agencies)