Arms and ammunition seized in Manipur’s Thoubal

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Oct 20: Arms and ammunition have been seized during a search operation in Manipur’s Thoubal district, police said on Sunday.

Security forces conducted the search operation in Irong Hill near STNBA Gate on Saturday, they said.

During the search operation, a 9mm pistol, four hand grenades, a detonator and 12 cartridges were seized. Besides, four empty magazines, six empty cartridges and a smoke grenade were also seized.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year. (PTI)

