27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
type here...

Army stopped by women protestors from taking away seized arms, ammunition

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, April 30: The Army was stopped from taking away the arms and ammunition they seized in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Tuesday by women-led protestors, officials said.

During patrolling in the Kumbi area in the early hours, personnel of the Army’s 2 Mahar regiment intercepted two SUVs, they said.

- Advertisement -

“On seeing the Army personnel, the occupants of the two vehicles fled, leaving behind their arms,” an official said.

A while later, ‘Meira Paibis’ — civilian group of Meitei women — gathered at the spot, and demanded that the weapons be handed over to them, he said.

They also demanded that no weapons be confiscated till the conflict, which broke out in May last year, is over, he added.

Hundreds of women blocked the road and prevented the Army convoy from leaving the area, officials said.

- Advertisement -

To disperse the mob, the Army fired in the air but that too bore no result, they said.

Upon getting to know about the incident, state police forces rushed to the area. It was then agreed that the Army would later hand the arms to the police, they said.

“Confiscating weapons from village volunteers guarding a fringe area like Kumbi leaves us exposed to possible attacks by armed militants from adjacent hill areas of Churachandpur district,” said Jaya Khagenbam, a leader of the protestors.

“Security forces should remember that their inability to protect villages located at the periphery of the Valley led to the emergence of the village volunteers,” she said.

- Advertisement -

The situation is now normal, and the Army personnel have withdrawn from the spot, officials said. (PTI)

Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

01 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes 10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better? 7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts