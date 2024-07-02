National Doctors’ Day celebrated in USTM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 1: Faculty members and students of the IA Ayurvedic Medical College at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) came together to celebrate the ‘National Doctors’ Day’ at the university campus in Ro Bhoi district in Meghalaya on Monday.

The doctors and associates of the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMCH) also marked the occasion, reflecting on the invaluable contributions of medical professionals.

At IAAMC, the celebrations were vibrant as students and doctors gathered to honor Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth and death anniversary on Monday. The event commenced with the cutting of a cake, followed by melodious singing and insightful speeches on the significance of the day.

R.K. Sharma, principal of IAAMC, addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of this day and the legacy of Roy. Anil Kumar Sarma, advisor of IAAMC, delivered a speech shedding light on the remarkable life and achievements of Roy, highlighting his contributions in the medical field.

Barnali Das, deputy medical superintendent of the University Hospital of Ayurveda and Naturopathy, also addressed the students, inspiring them with her words and reinforcing the significance of their chosen profession.

Simultaneously, the doctors of PIMCH commemorated the day with equal zeal, honoring Roy, fondly remembered as the ‘Miracle Man of Medicine’. The programme was graced by G.D. Sharma, vice chancellor of USTM, and Biraj Kumar Das, principal of PIMC along with many senior doctors and staff members.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering of doctors at PIMCH, G.D. Sharma underscored the vital role that medical professionals play in society. He spoke about the dedication and commitment required in the medical field and the profound impact that doctors have on the lives of countless individuals. Sharma expressed his gratitude to the doctors for their unwavering service and dedication, particularly during challenging times.

Biraj Kumar Das, principal of PIMCH, also took the opportunity to address the audience. He spoke about the legacy of Roy and his monumental contributions to medical education and healthcare in India. Das encouraged the young medical students to draw inspiration from Roy’s life and strive for excellence in their careers.

The celebrations concluded with a sense of pride and unity among the medical fraternity at USTM. The day served as a reminder of the noble profession of medicine and the relentless efforts of doctors who work tirelessly to ensure the well-being of society. The event reinforced the commitment of IAAMC and PIMCH to produce dedicated and compassionate doctors, who would carry forward the legacy of great medical professionals like Roy.