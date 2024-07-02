28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
type here...

National Doctors’ Day celebrated in USTM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 1: Faculty members and students of the IA Ayurvedic Medical College at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) came together to celebrate the ‘National Doctors’ Day’ at the university campus in Ro Bhoi district in Meghalaya on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The doctors and associates of the upcoming PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMCH) also marked the occasion, reflecting on the invaluable contributions of medical professionals.

At IAAMC, the celebrations were vibrant as students and doctors gathered to honor Bidhan Chandra Roy on his birth and death anniversary on Monday. The event commenced with the cutting of a cake, followed by melodious singing and insightful speeches on the significance of the day.

R.K. Sharma, principal of IAAMC, addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of this day and the legacy of Roy. Anil Kumar Sarma, advisor of IAAMC, delivered a speech shedding light on the remarkable life and achievements of Roy, highlighting his contributions in the medical field.

Barnali Das, deputy medical superintendent of the University Hospital of Ayurveda and Naturopathy, also addressed the students, inspiring them with her words and reinforcing the significance of their chosen profession.

- Advertisement -

Simultaneously, the doctors of PIMCH commemorated the day with equal zeal, honoring Roy, fondly remembered as the ‘Miracle Man of Medicine’. The programme was graced by G.D. Sharma, vice chancellor of USTM, and Biraj Kumar Das, principal of PIMC along with many senior doctors and staff members.

Addressing the enthusiastic gathering of doctors at PIMCH, G.D. Sharma underscored the vital role that medical professionals play in society. He spoke about the dedication and commitment required in the medical field and the profound impact that doctors have on the lives of countless individuals. Sharma expressed his gratitude to the doctors for their unwavering service and dedication, particularly during challenging times.

Biraj Kumar Das, principal of PIMCH, also took the opportunity to address the audience. He spoke about the legacy of Roy and his monumental contributions to medical education and healthcare in India. Das encouraged the young medical students to draw inspiration from Roy’s life and strive for excellence in their careers.

The celebrations concluded with a sense of pride and unity among the medical fraternity at USTM. The day served as a reminder of the noble profession of medicine and the relentless efforts of doctors who work tirelessly to ensure the well-being of society. The event reinforced the commitment of IAAMC and PIMCH to produce dedicated and compassionate doctors, who would carry forward the legacy of great medical professionals like Roy.

7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

‘Barzakh’ is downright experimental and I love it: Fawad Khan

The Hills Times -
7 Best Places To Visit In Monsoon Near Bangalore Top 9 Must Visit Historical Gems Of Assam 8 Popular Momo Varieties To Try Today Shilpa Shetty-Inspired 8 Indo-Western Looks To Make A Statement Discover The 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India